Sadio Mane admits match against Leicester City was 'really, really tough'

Liverpool [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane admitted his club's Premier League clash against Leicester City was a 'really, really tough game' despite registering a victory.

"Emotional today. To be honest, I think it was a really, really tough game. We knew that before and expected it. We played the Champions League [on Wednesday] and now we carry on with this intense game. But it's normal, it's the Premier League and we have to expect it all the time," the club's official website quoted Mane as saying.

Liverpool continued their winning streak in the Premier League after they registered a 2-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday. The club has won all their eight matches so far in the Premier League and sit on the top of the points table with 24 points.Mane scored the opening goal of the match in the 40th minute. However, James Maddinson managed to score an equaliser in the 80th minute. As the match was inching towards the end, James Milner netted a goal in the 90+5 minute to hand Liverpool a win."At the end of the day, the most important thing is the three points, it doesn't matter how tired we are. I think it would have been so important for us to keep managing the game, but sometimes it's not easy because Leicester is a very, very good team and caused us many problems. They equalised the game and that's why in football you never give up, that's what we try to do as a team," Mane said.Liverpool will now compete against Manchester United on October 20 in Premier League. (ANI)