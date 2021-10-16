SAFF Championship: India lift eighth title, beat Nepal 3-0 in final

Male, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian football team won their eighth SAFF Championship title after beating Nepal 3-0 in the final here on Saturday.

Sunil Chhetri (49th minute), Suresh Singh (50th) and Sahal Abdul Samad (90th) were the goal scorers for India in this historic game.

Chhetri's goal in the final game helped him level with Lionel Messi on 80 international goals. Notably, this is the Indian football team's first title victory under head coach Igor Stimac.