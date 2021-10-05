SAI-Academy beat Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 3-2 in thriller on Day 2 of sub-junior Academy National C'ship

Bhopal [Madhya Pradesh], October 5 (ANI): SAI-Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy and HAR Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective matches on day two of the 1st Hockey India sub-junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here on Tuesday.



In the first match of the day, SAI-Academy won a 3-2 thriller against Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy. Amrit Horo opened the account for SAI-Academy in the 13th minute, but Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy bounced back and earned a lead through goals from Dig Janson Dungdung (15') and Mohammad Aarish Khursheed (22'). After a goalless 3rd quarter, Arun Soreng drew parity for SAI-Academy in the 57th minute, which was then capitalised by Almaaz Khan, who scored the winner in the 58th minute to ensure his team earn three points in Pool E.

In Pool F, SGPC Hockey Academy emerged with a 4-1 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy. Kamaljeet Singh (35', 39') bagged a brace, while Harpreet Singh (43') and Govinda Singh (53') scored one goal each for SGPC Hockey Academy. Akshay Kumar (35') scored the only goal for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In the last match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 25-0 win over Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy in the Pool G game. Sachin (11', 34', 39', 46', 52') scored five goals, while Sahil (8', 20', 33', 50'), Mohit (10', 30', 43', 60') and Rohit Khatri (19', 56', 57', 58') scored four goals each in what was a goal fest.

Raman (4', 35') and Daya Ram (33', 49') each bagged a brace, while Manav Paul (32'), Vinay (37'), Hansveer (39') and captain Sahil Ruhal (40') each contributed one goal in their team's win. (ANI)



