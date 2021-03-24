SAI Academy, Naval Tata Centre in sub-junior women's hockey final

Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre on Wednesday stormed into the final of the 1st Sub-Junior Women's Academy National Championship with remarkable victories here.

In the first semi-final encounter, SAI Academy held their nerves to register a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, following a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regulation time. SAI Academy's two goal scorers of the nail-biting contest were Kirti (41st minute) and captain Sonam (57th) who led their team's fightback after Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy had taken the lead twice through a brace from their skipper, Bhumiksha Sahu (9th, 49th).