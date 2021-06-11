SAI relieves wrestling coach Kasarashvili after Greco-Roman grapplers fail to qualify for Oly

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has relieved foreign wrestling coach Temo Kasarashvili of his contract after no Indian Greco-Roman grappler secured Olympic Games qualification.





The decision was taken following a recommendation from the Wrestling Federation of India, SAI said in a press statement. His contract with SAI was from February 2019 till the Olympics. While eight Indian freestyle wrestlers have secured their berth for the Tokyo Olympics, there is no Greco-Roman wrestler that has qualified for the global event.



Meanwhile, in a recent media interaction, facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, medal hopeful Bajrang Punia mentioned that he is working on all aspects of his game and hopes that the Indian wrestling contingent brings back at least three or four medals this time.



"I am training at home in Sonipat with the equipment and on the mats I have here. I want to do my best in the Olympics. For last one year-and-a-half, I have worked hard on my fitness," said Bajrang.



"My mantra is to fight hard during my bouts. I use my power and endurance to do my comebacks. However, whoever has their day and the blessings of God on a given day will win the medals," he added.



Bajrang is in Russia to further his training for the Tokyo Olympics. He has chosen Russia because of two reasons -- first, he will get a chance to spar with experienced and champion wrestlers there and secondly because of the quarantine rules of Poland, where the rest of the Indian team is based in.



"In Poland, you had to quarantine for 14 days which is a long time for me. In Russia, you need not quarantine if you have tested negative for COVID-19," said the three-time world champion in a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India. (ANI)

