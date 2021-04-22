SAI suspends coach and orders enquiry for allegedly assaulting minor

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday suspended the coach who is allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old schoolgirl. The SAI has ordered an enquiry on the breach of conduct rules.



The SAI coach was arrested for allegedly committing the offence at the Siri Fort Sports Complex, where he was giving private coaching to the girl.

"SAI has learnt that a coach of SAI has been arrested in an alleged incident of molesting a 13-year-old girl under POCSO act. The alleged incident happened in a non-SAI premises, where the coach was imparting training to the said minor. The coach was imparting training on his own without sanction from Competent Authority," SAI said in a statement.

"The coach has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered with respect to a breach of conduct rules by the said coach. The alleged incident is being investigated separately by the police under relevant provision of law," it added.

The girl reported the assault to her parents and an FIR was then registered at the Hauz Khas police station on the same day -- April 10. As per reports, the SAI official was arrested on the same day and is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail. (ANI)

