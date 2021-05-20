SAI to provide insurance cover to athletes, support staff

"Insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to all national campers. Khelo India and junior athletes training at SAI Centre of Excellence will also come under the scheme. But in case of accident or death, the insurance cover is Rs 25 lakh," SAI said in a statement.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) In the wake of pandemic, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to extend medical and accident insurance cover to more than 13,000 athletes, coaches and support staff.

SAI has requested National Sports Federations (NSFs) to identify the athletes and support staff for inclusion in insurance scheme.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said all national-level athletes will have insurance cover not just during the camps but throughout the year under the scheme.

"We want to ensure that all our athletes and contractual staff have health cover during these difficult times. They are our national assets. We have significantly raised the insurance cover for Khelo India and junior athletes up to Rs 5 lakh per athlete annually," added the minister.

The insurance scheme will come into effect as soon as possible even if national camps have not been in operation in some disciplines so far this year.

--IANS

