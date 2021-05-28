Saina, Srikanth won't compete in Olympics as qualifiers end

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's hopes of making it to this year's Tokyo Olympic Games ended on Friday as badminton's global governing body said that no more qualifying tournaments would be played -- due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm no further tournaments will be played inside the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying window. As such, while the qualification period officially closes 15 June 2021 as per the Revised Tokyo 2020 Qualification System, the current Race To Tokyo rankings list will not change," the world body said.