Sakshi in Indian team for Asian wrestling meet

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will compete in the 65kg freestyle event in next month's Asian Wrestling Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said while announcing the Indian team.

In the national selection trials held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre in Lucknow on Saturday, Divya Kakran was selected in the 72kg while Sarita Mor will play in the 59kg event in the continental competition to be held from April 9 to 18. Pinki has been selected in the 55kg.