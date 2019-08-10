  1. Sify.com
  4. Sakshi shares glimpse of Dhoni's new addition #redbeast

Last Updated: Sat, Aug 10, 2019 15:48 hrs
Ranchi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for bikes and cars is not a secret and while he is away in Kashmir serving with the Indian Army, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared a picture of a new addition in his garage.

She took to Instagram to share the picture of the new car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and said: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!'

The car is reportedly priced between Rs 80-90 lakh in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers. In two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage beside several other bikes.

Dhoni had taken a two-month break from cricket to serve his Territorial Army battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and is currently in Pulwama district along with other members of the regiment.


