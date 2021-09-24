Salisbury joins Netherlands coaching staff for men's T20 World Cup

"As the national coach of the Dutch team I have always tried to surround the players with people who possess the know-how and experience. Ian Salisbury is one of is one these people and an excellent coach. His knowledge of spin bowling will be an enormous help in the UAE. Together with Chris Liddle (fast bowling coach), James Hilditch (senior assistant) and Evan Speechly (physio), form our coaching staff," said Campbell in a release by the KNCB.

Amsterdam, Sep 24 (IANS) The Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) announced on Friday that head coach Ryan Campbell has added Sussex coach Ian Salisbury as a specialist coach to the support staff ahead of the men's T20 World Cup starting from October 17 in Oman and the UAE.

Salisbury played in fifteen Tests and four ODIs for England between 1992 and 2000, taking 20 and five wickets respectively. In county cricket, Salisbury has represented Sussex, Surrey and Warwickshire from 1989 to 2008.

"This is a very good team, including a number of very talented spinners. They are brilliantly coached by Pieter Seelar and Ryan Campbell. It is an honour to have been invited to be part of the coaching team. The team has a chance to add a new chapter to the Dutch sports history. For me, as a coach, is a good experience for me to develop further. I have learned a lot from working with the English Women's Team competing at the World Championships and I am sure that this tournament will also be a valuable experience," commented Salisbury on his appointment.

"The KNCB is extremely pleased that Ian has accepted to join and strengthen our coaching staff during the T20 World Cup. Ian has an incredible amount of experience under his belt, both as a coach, county and international player for England. Ian's spin bowling background especially will help our spinners and we have seen in previous tournaments the important role spin can play in the UAE," said Roland Lefebvre, Netherlands' high-performance manager.

The Netherlands are in Group A of Round 1 alongside Ireland, Namibia and 2014 champions Sri Lanka. The first and second-placed teams in the two preliminary groups of round 1 will then play in the super 12 stage of the tournament, which gets underway on October 23.

