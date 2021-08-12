Salman Khan meets Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Salman Khan uploaded a picture of his meeting with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu on his social media account on Wednesday.

The actor uploaded a picture with Mirabai, who won a silver medal for India in the 49 kg catagory in women's weightlifting.

Salman captioned the image as: "Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu ... lovely meeting with u...best wishes always!"