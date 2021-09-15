Sam Curran lands in UAE, will he make the cut for MI game?

Chennai Super Kings could be without their opening batsman Faf du Plessis and death bowler and all-rounder Sam Curran for the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League resumes on Sunday .

While du Plessis, who will land in Dubai on Thursday, is nursing a groin injury picked up during his stint at the Caribbean Premier League, Curran arrived on Wednesday morning but may have to see through the mandatory six-day quarantine.

The men-in-yellow are second on the table with 10 points from seven games.

The three-time champions face five-time winners MI at the Dubai International Stadium who are under pressure to win at least five out of their remaining seven games to make the cut for the play-offs comfortably.