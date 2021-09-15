  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Sam Curran lands in UAE, will he make the cut for MI game?

Sam Curran lands in UAE, will he make the cut for MI game?

Source :SIFY
Author :SIFY
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 15th, 2021, 11:54:52hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
SAM CURRAN Lands in UAE

Chennai Super Kings could be without their opening batsman Faf du Plessis and death bowler and all-rounder Sam Curran for the blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians as the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League resumes on Sunday.  

While du Plessis, who will land in Dubai on Thursday, is nursing a groin injury picked up during his stint at the Caribbean Premier League, Curran arrived on Wednesday morning but may have to see through the mandatory six-day quarantine.

The men-in-yellow are second on the table with 10 points from seven games.

The three-time champions face five-time winners MI at the Dubai International Stadium who are under pressure to win at least five out of their remaining seven games to make the cut for the play-offs comfortably.

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features