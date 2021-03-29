Sam Curran was lone warrior for England, says Suresh Raina

New Delhi: Former India batsman Suresh Raina has complimented Sam Curran on playing a valiant 95-run knock against India in the third ODI of the three-match series on Sunday here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Raina and Curran are also teammates for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the duo would be in action in the upcoming tournament, beginning April 9. CSK will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in their first match of the tournament on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"@CurranSM batted brilliantly till the end, was the lone warrior for @ECB_cricket out there. See you soon at the @ChennaiIPL den," Raina tweeted.

In the third ODI against England, Sam Curran played an unbeaten knock of 95 but his innings went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. At one stage, England was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game with his brilliant batting.

However, T Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over, and the hosts clinched the series. For the hosts, Shardul took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with three wickets.

Raina also took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on their win. He wrote: "Congratulations #TeamIndia for a clinical series win. You fought like warriors, conquered every challenge thrown at you, and won the series. Witnessed some world-class cricket throughout by both the teams."

Earlier, India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors.