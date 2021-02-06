Sam Gannon, Australia's star against India at Perth 1977, no more

Gannon represented Australia in three Test matches during the World Series Cricket era, highlighted by a debut in front of his home fans at the WACA Ground in 1977. He bowled first change behind Australia's new ball attack of Jeff Thomson and Wayne Clark, claiming match figures of 7-161 as Australia defeated India by two wickets.

Gannon played two more Test matches for Australia before returning to state duties. By the time of his retirement as a player during the 1978-79 season, the left-arm paceman had claimed 117 wickets across 40 first-class games and formed part of three successful Sheffield Shield-winning squads during a golden era of Western Australian cricket.

Gannon was also heavily involved in cricket administration, most notably in his roles as vice-chair and chair of the Western Australian Cricket Association for more than a decade, during which time he was instrumental in devising and executing the redevelopment plans for the WACA Ground.

"Australian and Western Australian cricket has lost one of its great leaders in Sam Gannon and, on behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we send our sincere condolences to Sam's family and friends," said Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia chairman.

Perth Scorchers took the field against Sydney Sixers on Saturday night wearing black armbands in Gannon's memory.

