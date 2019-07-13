Samir Handanovic happy with Gabriele Oriali's return

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Inter Milan's captain Samir Handanovic is elated over the fact that Gabriele Oriali has joined the club as team manager as he said that Oriali is the link between the club and squad.

"We are happy that Lele Oriali has returned as team manager, because he is the link between the club and squad, he sees everything," Goal.com quoted Handanovic as saying.

Mauro Icardi was removed from Inter captaincy last season amid conflicting views of an apparent knee injury and also because of the internal disagreements with the club's hierarchy. Whereas, Radja Nainggolan was suspended by the club.Handanovic appeared to slam both Icardi and Nainggolan indirectly as he said: "He (Oriali) is here because we want to get back to having the values that were lost over the years. Players have duties towards the club too, they can't just think they are allowed to do anything because they are talented."The club will be guided by new coach Antonio Conte and Handanovic said that they can improve a lot under both Oriali and Conte."With Oriali's return and Conte in charge, we can improve a great deal," he said.Handanovic also said that he feels great pride in wearing the captain's armband."I feel great pride in wearing the captain's armband. My attitude has not changed, though. A captain is someone who takes responsibility and speaks when he has to, trying always to be fair. It takes many captains in a team, as one is not enough," Handanovic said. (ANI)