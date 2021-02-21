Sanamacha, Vinka win gold at Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament

Budva (Montonegro), Feb 21 (IANS) Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Vinka (60kg) won gold at the 30th Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament in Budva, Montonegro on Sunday. Their wins have taken India's tally at the tournament to three gold medals.

While Sanamacha beat compatriot Raj Sahiba, Vinka beat Kiper Kristina of Moldova to finish at the top of the podium. Both boxers had won gold at the 2019 Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.