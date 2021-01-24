Sandeep pips Datta to national racing title

Coimbatore, Jan 24 (IANS) Chennai's Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd FMSCI National Racing Championship. Datta was the leader in the championship at the start of the day with 64 points.

Datta suffered a brake failure in the first race of the day which cost him results throughout the day. Datta's day ended when his car came in contact with a few others after the first corner.