Sangakkara congratulates Jayawardena on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Saturday congratulated Mahela Jayawardena after the latter was announced as the newest inductee into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.



Taking to Twitter, Sangakkara wrote, "Huge and well-deserved congrats to @MahelaJay for being inducted into the @ICC Cricket Hall Of Fame. So much more to come and proud of the journey so far."

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final between Australia and New Zealand, Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock have been announced as the newest inductees into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame on Saturday.

These legends will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer Clive Lloyd at the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday before the game gets underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history. 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009. (ANI)

