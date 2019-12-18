Sangakkara to lead MCC team on tour of Pakistan in 2020

London, Dec 18 (IANS) Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will be sending a team led by former Sri Lanka captain and current MCC president Kumar Sangakkara on a tour to Pakistan in 2020. It is yet to be specified what format will be used but the MCC said that all matches will be played at Aitchison College in Lahore.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan, and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009," Sangakkara was quoted as saying in the MCC's statement.

International cricket tours of Pakistan came to a standstill after the attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in March 2009. Sangakkara himself was captain of the team and he said that he is looking forward to being part of the trip. "I am excited to be captaining MCC on the tour to Pakistan. With international cricket having returned for the first time in a decade, it is wonderful the Club is doing its part to strengthen cricket in Pakistan and I look forward to being part of the trip." The MCC has been mulling a tour of the country for some time now with the World Cricket Committee meeting in August affirming their support in seeing sides going to Pakistan. MCC Chief Executive and Secretary Guy Lavender, who will be the team manager during the tour said that the members are united "in wanting to see international teams returning to play in Pakistan." A few teams have toured Pakistan in the period since 2009. They are currently hosting their first Test series in the country since the attack. The second Test of the two-match series starts on December 19 in Karachi. rkm/bg