Sanjeet, Nishant cruise into quarters at Men's World Boxing

Joining Akash Kumar (54kg) and Narender (+92) in the last-eight stage, the current Asian champion Sanjeet and Nishant showcased splendid show in their matches played late on Sunday night to ensure an all-win record for the country on the seventh day of the tournament, where 650 top boxers are participating from more than 100 countries from across the world.

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Extending India's winning momentum, Sanjeet and Nishant Dev registered excellent come-from-behind victories to enter the quarterfinals at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Having lost the opening round, the boxer from Rohtak, Sanjeet recovered well in time against the Georgian opponent Giorgi Tchigladze not only to win the next round but also the 92kg last-16 contest 4-1 comfortably in the end.

Similarly, on the other hand, playing in the 71kg pre-quarterfinals bout, debutant Nishant struggled in the early part of the game. However, the reigning national champion from Karnataka, turned the tables quite handsomely in the later stage of the match with some continuous sharp and precise body blows against the Mexican Alvarez Verde to tilt the result of the closely-fought match 3-2 in his favour.

With just a win away from confirming medals for the country, Sanjeet will now take on Italian boxer Aziz Mouhiidine while Nishant will square off against Russia's Vadim Musaev in their respective quarter-final matches on Tuesday.

The Boxing Federation of India had fielded a 13-member contingent, with all the current national champions making into the squad, for the world's one of the biggest boxing events. While Akash, Narender, Sanjeet and Nishant have already progressed into the quarter-finals stage, five more Indian boxers will play their pre-quarterfinals on Monday.

Deepak will have a strong challenge from the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the 51kg Last-16 match. Rohit Mor (57kg) too will be up against another Kazakh boxer Serik Temirzhanov while Sumit (75kg) and Akash Sangwan (67kg) will square off against Cuban opponents Yoenlis Hernandez and Kevin Brown in their respective pre-quarterfinals. The five-time Asian Championships medallist, however, will fight against France's Lounes Hamraoui in the 63.5 kg category.

--IANS

cs/akm