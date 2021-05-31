Toggle navigation
Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing
Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Mon, May 31st, 2021, 23:01:05hrs
>Dubai, May 31 (IANS) Sanjeet on Monday won the gold medal in the men's 91kg event at the Asian Boxing Championships after upsetting 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist and three-time Asian champion Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan 4-1.
--IANS
qma/
