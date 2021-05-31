  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Others
  4. Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing

Sanjeet wins 91kg gold in Asian boxing

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 31st, 2021, 23:01:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>Dubai, May 31 (IANS) Sanjeet on Monday won the gold medal in the men's 91kg event at the Asian Boxing Championships after upsetting 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist and three-time Asian champion Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan 4-1.

--IANS

qma/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features