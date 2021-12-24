Santosh Trophy: Platinum Jubilee edition to be held in Kerala from Feb 20

The Kerala government is hosting the ten teams that have qualified for the final round of the Santosh Trophy. The draw for the tournament will be held in the first week of January, next year.

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The 75th edition of the senior men's national football championship for the Santosh Trophy will kick-off on February 20 and will run till March 6 in Kerala, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Friday.

"The Santosh Trophy is an integral part of the Indian Football calendar and the AIFF values the passion surrounding the tournament. This is the Platinum Jubilee year, and as we look back at the majestic history of the tournament, together with the support of the Government of Kerala, we aim to make it a grand success," said AIFF general secretary Kushal Das in a release.

The AIFF had earlier announced a collaboration with the Kerala government on multiple football development projects including the successful hosting of the senior women's national championships which concluded earlier this month.

"We are grateful to the Government of Kerala for their exceptional support in taking Indian Football forward together. The AIFF values support coming in from the state governments, and we look for a long-term fruitful relationship," the general secretary said.

The Indian senior women's national team is also currently undergoing preparation in Kochi for the forthcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 with infrastructural aid coming in from the Kerala government.

The participating teams:

Teams from North zone: Services and Punjab

Teams from North East zone: Meghalaya and Manipur

Teams from South zone: Karnataka and Kerala (hosts)

Teams from West zone: Gujarat and Rajasthan

Teams from East zone: Odisha and West Bengal

