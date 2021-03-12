  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis
  4. Sanya, Rethin win u-18 National Ranking tennis titles

Sanya, Rethin win u-18 National Ranking tennis titles

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021, 00:21:13hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka's Sanya Masand created a minor upset when she outplayed second seed Samiksha Dabas of Delhi to claim the honours in the girls' category of the AITA under-18 National Ranking Championship here on Friday.

In a keenly contested final, Sanya recovered from the first set loss to emerge a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 winner.

Meanwhile the boys' final was a one-sided affair, with Tamil Nadu's Rethin Pranav shutting off the challenge of local lad Akarsh Gaonkar in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Results (finals, seedings pre-fixed):

Boys under-18 singles: Rethin Pranav (Tamil Nadu) bt Akarsh V. Gaonkar (Karnataka) 6-1, 6-1

Girls under: 18 singles: 5-Sanya Masand (Karnataka) bt 2-Samiksha Dabas (Delhi) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

--IANS

qma/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features