Sanya, Rethin win u-18 National Ranking tennis titles

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka's Sanya Masand created a minor upset when she outplayed second seed Samiksha Dabas of Delhi to claim the honours in the girls' category of the AITA under-18 National Ranking Championship here on Friday.

In a keenly contested final, Sanya recovered from the first set loss to emerge a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 winner.