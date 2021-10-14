Sao Paulo parts ways with Hernan Crespo

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 14 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A club Sao Paulo has sacked manager Hernan Crespo after just eight months in the role.

The decision on Wednesday came two days after the six-time league champions drew 0-0 at Cuiaba, a result that left them 13th in the 20-team Serie A standings.

"Sao Paulo Football Club informs that Hernan Crespo leaves the technical command of the team this Wednesday. The decision was taken by mutual agreement after a conversation between the coach and the board," read a Sao Paulo statement.