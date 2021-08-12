Sarin slips to joint second spot in RTU Open classical chess

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) India's Grandmaster Nihal Sarin was held to a draw by compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the fourth round of the Riga Technical University (RTU) Open Chess Championships in Riga, Latvia, as the strong Indian contingent continued to do well in the classical chess event.

Sarin the second highest-ranked player in the Open Grandmaster section of this chess festival which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, had started with three wins in three-game. But his progress was halted by Erigaisi, who played with white pieces.