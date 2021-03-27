SA's IPL-bound players may arrive after 2nd ODI vs Pak

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) South Africa's IPL-bound players may travel to India on a chartered flight that may be arranged by their franchises' contribution early next month. The players may leave after the second ODI against Pakistan to be available for their teams' first Indian Premier League games.

Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (both Delhi Capitals), Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians), David Miller (Rajasthan Royals) and Lungi Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) will be travelling to India for the cash-rich tournament that begins on April 9.

South Africa play Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20 Internationals between April 2 and April 16.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the franchises involved are checking on whether pooling in for a chartered flight to bring players from South Africa is feasible.

The players arriving from South Africa will not have to undergo quarantine as those moving between bio-secure bubbles are exempted from a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

This is exactly the same reason why Jasprit Bumrah will have to undergo quarantine -- since he was out of bio-secure bubble for his marriage -- while his other India teammates like Virat Kohli, Rohit sharma, Hardik Pandya, K.L. Rahul and all others won't have to undergo quarantine as they are already in bio-secure environment during the ongoing limited-overs series.

Cricket South Africa had anyway given a break to these IPL-bound players from the T20 series. Rabada, De Kock, Ngidi, Miller and Nortje were picked in the squad for the three ODIs that will be held between April 2-7 but were left out of the squad for the four T20 Internationals which will be played between April 10-16.

"In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams," a statement from Cricket South Africa had said over a week back.

--IANS

kh/