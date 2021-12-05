Saudi Arabia GP: Hamilton takes pole after Verstappen crashes in qualifying

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 5 (ANI): Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his title rival Max Verstappen looked set to beat him only to crash at the final corner.



There was very little to choose between the two title protagonists throughout qualifying with Verstappen appearing to have the slight edge as Hamilton complained of a lack of grip.

"Both were leaving everything out there, Hamilton brilliantly catching a huge tankslapper on his first timed lap and then pumping in the quickest time on his next run. But Verstappen was absolutely flying and put in a time that was four-tenths quicker than anyone else, under the lights at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit that straddles the Red Sea," stated an official F1 report.

Hamilton took pole, with teammate Valtteri Bottas second for a Mercedes front row lockout, with Verstappen set to start third providing the damage he suffered will not require changes that trigger a grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc was a brilliant fourth for Ferrari, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, with Pierre Gasly continuing his fine qualifying form with sixth.

Lando Norris outperformed his McLaren to take seventh with Yuki Tsunoda making it two AlphaTauris in the top-eight, as Esteban Ocon and Antonio Giovinazzi completed the top 10. (ANI)

