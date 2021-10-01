Saurav Bhattacharya wins first Andhra Pradesh Amateur Golf tournament

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Saurav Bhattacharya of Delhi Golf Club emerged as the winner of the first Andhra Pradesh Amateur Golf Championship while Arjun Bhati of JP Greens Noida and Rohan Dhole Patil of Pune Golf Club were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively.



The showpiece was organised under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union (IGU).

Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta Chief of Staff Eastern Naval Command and the President of East Point Golf Club (EPGC) gave away the prizes to the winners at a Ceremony held at EPGC on Friday culminating the maiden AP Amateur Golf Tournament which had the participation of 60 golfers from across the country including 5 golfers from Visakhapatnam organised from September 28 to October 1.

Congratulating all the participants and the Prize Winners, Vice Adm Dasgupta thanked IGU for selecting EPGC for organising the maiden AP Amateur Golf Championship at Visakhapatnam.

He specially complimented the EPGC Organising Committee Members for organizing the Tournament in a professional manner despite the 310 mm of rainfall in the city due to the onset of the Cyclonic storm Gulab.

Dasgupta also highlighted how the Club has come up to international standards during the COVID pandemic and now hosting the first-ever National level Amateur Golf Championship.

He requested IGU to continue its support to EPGC so that the club can host many National level tournaments in the future. (ANI)

