Saurav Ghosal clinches Malaysian Open Squash C'ships title

Seeded two and ranked 15th in the world, Ghosal outclassed top seed Rodriguez 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in 55 minutes to seal the 10th PSA title of his career. With this, he became the 1?st Indian to be crowned the Malaysian Open Champion - a PSA World Tour Bronze event.

Ghosal was in complete control of the final right from the beginning. He won the first game 11-7 before clinching the second game 11-8. The Colombian did give the Indian a tough fight in the third game, but the Ghosal maintained his composure to clinch it 13-11 and bag the title.

"Obviously it feels great. I beat some good players along the way. The final was a high-quality match. As much as the third game, the second was tough too as I was trailing 0-7. The victory is a reward for all the hard work I've put in," said an elated Ghosal after the win.

It was Ghosal's first PSA Tour title in three years. He last won a PSA title in the 2018 Kolkata International Open.

The 35-year old Ghosal made it through to the final relatively untroubled as he won all three of his matches by a 3-0 margin. On the other hand, Rodriguez came close to falling to a shock defeat against Japan's Ryosei Kobayashi in the second round, eventually coming through to win 12-10 in the fifth.

--IANS

avn/cs