Sawai Mansingh Stadium to host first-ever T20I on Nov 17

Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) The Sawai Mansingh Stadium here will hosts its first T20 International when India take on New Zealand in the opening match on November 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the coach of the team. After relinquishing his T20 captaincy, Virat Kohli will play his first match under a new skipper. Sources say Rohit Sharma could take over the T20 side.