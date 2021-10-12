Say no to hate-mongering, says KKR as RCB players face abuse on social media

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday came out in support of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) all-rounder Daniel Christian and his partner Jorgia Dunn after the pair received flak from a certain section of fans following the team's defeat in the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL 2021.

Earlier, Christian had said that his partner had received abuse on a post she made on Instagram.

KKR posted a video of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik talking about social media abuse. "I feel sometimes that social media needs to be a kinder place. I think people don't realise the gravity of what they say, be it memes, videos or just the use of words. It's a spur of the moment thing for them, instinctively what they feel they just put out there," he said.

The video was posted with the message: "Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32. We've been there too."

RCB batter and Christian's compatriot Glenn Maxwell was the first one to call out the social media trolls. Maxwell hit back on social media trolls following the incident.

--IANS

cs/bsk