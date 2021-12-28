SC East Bengal's Perosevic handed five-match ban, fined Rs 1 lakh by AIFF DC

The incident took place during SC East Bengal's match against NorthEast United FC on December 17 in Goa.

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday handed a five-match ban and fined Rs 1 lakh to SC East Bengal player Antonio Perosevic for his 'violent conduct towards a match official' during a 2021-22 Indian Super League match.

"In the terms of the decision passed by the Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, Perosevic has been informed that a 'repeat violation may be met with more severe punishment'," the ISL said in a statement.

"The player and the club have 10 days should they wish to lodge an appeal," it added.

The 29-year-old Perosevic has already served his automatic one-match suspension and he is eligible for selection next against Hyderabad FC on January 24.

SC East Bengal, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the ISL table after losing four and drawing four matches, earlier in the day, confirmed that head coach Jose Manuel Diaz and assistant Angel Puebla Garcia have mutually agreed to part ways with the franchise due to personal reasons.

Former India captain and assistant coach Renedy Singh has taken charge as interim head coach of the side.

--IANS

avn/bsk