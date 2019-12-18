Scotland announce 2020 home fixtures against NZ, Australia

Edinburgh, Dec 18 (IANS) Cricket Scotland have announced their international home summer schedule for 2020. New Zealand will play an ODI and a T20I ahead of their trip to Ireland, while Australia will arrive for a T20I before travelling on to England.

The Black Caps, who were originally planning to visit for one ODI on June 26, have changed their schedule and will now start off their European tour in Scotland with a T20I on June 10 followed by an ODI on June 12.

Australia will now play at the Grange on June 29, ahead of three ODIs and three T20Is against England in July.

"The opportunity to play against two of the best teams in the world is an exciting prospect. We have beaten teams of this calibre previously and we will be looking to push them all the way on all occasions," head coach Shane Burger said. "Cricket Scotland has set big goals for the year 2020 and this is part of that vision of playing against the world's best and challenging players and staff to keep improving both on and off the field." Scotland defeated England in an ODI in Edinburgh in 2018, although their recent form in World Cup League 2 has been patchy with losses to USA and UAE earlier this month. Cricket Scotland CEO Gus Mackay said: "To host these high-profile matches further demonstrates Cricket Scotland's ambitions of playing more fixtures against Full Member opposition and also provides our fans and supporters with more international cricket." "In addition, it presents a great opportunity to prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia the same year." aak/dpb