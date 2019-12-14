Scotland announce squad for U19 World Cup

Edinburgh, Dec 14 (IANS) Scotland have announced their 15-member squad for the U19 World Cup slated to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9 next year.

Scotland have been placed in Group C for the event, joining Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Their campaign begins on January 19 against Pakistan, before taking on Bangladesh (January 21) and then Zimbabwe (January 25).

"The squad is excited about the opportunity to take part in the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. It's a tough group but one that also presents a fantastic opportunity to take a few full member scalps which I know the boys are focused on achieving," said coach Gordon Drummond.

"Our squad has variety and a great team spirit which they displayed during the ICC U19s Europe Cricket World Cup Qualifier (in which Scotland finished top of the group). They have trained hard all winter and are looking forward to the outdoor preparation in Dubai leading into the tournament," he added. The top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the top eight 'Super League' to determine the World Cup champions, while the third and fourth placed teams in each group will participate in the Plate League. Squad: Angus Guy, Tom Mackintosh, Ben Davidson, Callum Grant, Charlie Pee, Daniel Cairns, Durness Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Uzzair Shah. aak/pgh/