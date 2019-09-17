Scotland smashes 2nd highest T20I total as associate nation

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 17 (ANI): Scotland defeated the Netherlands by 58 runs after scoring 252 in the second match of the ongoing Tri-Series on Monday here at Dublin.

The score, thus, became the second-highest total by an associate nation in the T20I.

Scotland opener George Munsey was the highest scorer in the match. The left-handed batsman smashed a blistering century and whacked 14 sixes in his innings.



Centurion Munsey scored 127 runs off 56 balls which became the fifth-highest score by a batsman in the shortest format of the game.

Further, the total also became the sixth-highest score overall by any team in the T20I.

Chasing the mammoth target set by Scotland, Netherlands played full 20 overs but managed to score only 194 runs in the match.

For the Netherlands, skipper Pieter Seelaar scored 96 runs off 49 balls only to see his side lose the second game of the Tri-series.

The next game of the tournament will be held between the home team Ireland and Scotland on Tuesday. (ANI)

