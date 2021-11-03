Scotland win toss, decide to bowl first vs New Zealand

Scotland, who are at the bottom of the Group 2 table with two losses from two games, brought in Alasdair Evans in place of the injured Josh Davey. Also Craig Wallace has made way for captain Kyle Coetzer, who is back in the side after missing the previous game.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that he too would have opted to bowl first had he won the toss. The Black Caps are playing the same XI that crushed India by eight wickets in their second 'Super 12' game.