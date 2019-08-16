Second Ashes Test: Australia end day 2 at 30/1 after bundling out England

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia ended day 2 of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 30/1 after bundling out England for 258 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Australia lost its opener David Warner (3) pretty early as he was clean bowled by Stuart Broad. This was the third time the pacer dismissed the left-handed batsman in the series.

However, Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja ensured Aussies do not lose any more wicket before the close of the play. Khwaja and Bancroft are currently unbeaten on 18 and 5 respectively.Australia had won the toss on day 2 and they had decided to bowl first. No play was possible on day one of the Test match as it was washed out due to rain.England got off to a bad start in their innings as they lost Jason Roy (0) and skipper Joe Root (14) in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 26/2. However, the centurion from the first match Rory Burns retrieved the innings for England along with Joe Denly and they took the team to 76/2 at lunch.Australia immediately struck back as Hazelwood sent Denly (30) back to the pavilion. Soon after Burns (53) was also dismissed by Pat Cummins, owing to a brilliant catch by Bancroft.After Burns' dismissal, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler (12) and Ben Stokes (13) failed to put up a substantial score.Wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 52 runs and he along with Chris Woakes ensured the team is able to put up a par score on the board.Bairstow and Woakes shared a 72-run stand, but their stint at the crease was ended by Cummins as he dismissed Woakes (32).In the end, Australia did not take much time to wrap up England's innings and the hosts finished at 258 all-out.Cummins, Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon scalped three wickets each for Australia.Australia would start day 3 at 30/1, still trailing England by 228 runs. (ANI)