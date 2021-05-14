Second Coronavirus vaccines delayed for Aus Olympic swimmers

Canberra, May 14 (IANS) Australia's Olympic swimmers have been granted special permission to delay their second coronavirus vaccine after suffering side effects from the first injection.

The Australian swim team -- the Dolphins -- were due to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine jabs from May 31 to June 4 as part of the priority rollout for Olympians, Paralympians and support staff headed to Tokyo for the delayed games, report Xinhua.