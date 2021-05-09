Second lot of New Zealand players arrive home after IPL 2021 suspension

Auckland [New Zealand], May 9 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



According to stuff.co.nz, McCullum and Fleming along with Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, arrived in Auckland at around 6 pm on Sunday (local time).

The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

On Saturday, pacer Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Finn Allen, and Jimmy Neesham were part of the first lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand.

KKR and Kiwi batsman Tim Seifert has tested positive for coronavirus and is still in India.

Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation.

NZC chief executive David White said Seifert had returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols and was confident he would be receiving the best of care from his franchise.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again," White had said in an official statement. (ANI)

