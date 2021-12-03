Second Test between S Africa A and India A ends in a draw

Bloemfontein, Dec 3 (IANS) The second four-day game between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw, here on Friday.

Resuming the final day's play at 116/5, South Africa A added 96 runs to their overnight score being bowled out.

The Indian pace-bowling trio of Navdeep Saini, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla shared the spoils on Day 4. While Porel, who had picked two wickets on Day 3, added one more wicket to his tally, Saini and Nagwaswalla picked two wickets each.