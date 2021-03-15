With all rumours surrounding their marriage, an old tweet of the anchor was tweeted and retweeted numerous times.

Now, the 27-year-old bowler has come out and posted a tweet on social media account where he shared his picture alongside his now-wife, Sanjana.

Ganesan had taken to Twitter to have a little fun and retweeted the photo with a caption,” Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike,” back in January this year.

The rumours started when Team India pacer was left out of the T20I squad and the fourth Test against England on personal grounds.

“He informed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day,” news agency ANI had quoted a BCCI source as saying. However, so far, nothing has been confirmed officially by any board member with regards to Bumrah’s marriage plans.

Sanjana, 28, has recently grown into prominence since becoming a TV presenter for India’s matches and has also worked with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL season. She first rose to prominence in 2014 when she has crowned Miss India and then went on to take part in the TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

(With agency inputs)