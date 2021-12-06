Seeded India to play Denmark in Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The seeded Indian tennis team will play Denmark in the World Group-1 play-off Davis Cup tie on March 4 and 5.



The tie between Denmark and India will happen at the choice of ground of the Indian team which will be decided by lot.

The 12 winning nations from the 2022 World Group I Play-offs will progress to the 2022 World Group I ties while the 12 losing nations will contest the 2022 World Group II ties.

The 2022 World Group I and World Group II ties will all be played on a home-and-away basis on 16-17 or 17-18 September.

The all-time head-to-head record between India and Denmark stands at 1-1.

Denmark's Holger Rune is currently ranked 104 while their second-best player is Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 227. Frederik Nielsen is best in doubles for the Danish side, ranked 94.

Ramkumar Ramanathan (186), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (215), and Sumit Nagal (218) sit atop among the Indian players. While Rohan Bopanna is best ranked in doubles at 43 for India, Divij Sharan (120) is the second-best.

The Qualifiers, World Group I Play-offs, and World Group II Play-offs will take place on March 4-5 - a total of 36 ties to be played on a home-and-away basis in 36 cities around the world.

Serbia and Great Britain have been announced as the two wild card nations for the Davis Cup 2022 Finals. By reaching the 2021 final, Croatia and the Russian Tennis Federation have also secured automatic qualification for the 2022 Finals.

The 12 winning nations from the 2022 Qualifiers will advance to Finals, where they will join Croatia, the Russian Tennis Federation, Great Britain, and Serbia in a 16-nation line-up. The 12 losing nations from the Qualifiers will compete in the 2022 World Group I ties in September. (ANI)

