Seeds have it easy in AITA Champions Series-7 U-18 event

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Fancied players had easy first-round outings in the rain-marred All-India Tennis Associaton's (AITA) Champions Series-7 U-18 Championship that began at the Fortune Sports Academy courts here on Monday.

With steady rain disrupting the proceedings, top-seed Kavyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh eased past Eashwar SP of Karnataka 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals in the Boys category. Joining him was second seed Aditya Anirudh of Pondicherry, who defeated Himanshu Shekar of Karnataka 6-2, 6-0 in some of the matches that got completed on Monday.