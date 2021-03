Seeds tumble at AITA under-18 National Ranking tennis

Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) It was a disastrous day for seeded players as the top seeds in the boys' and girls' categories tumbled out of the opening round of the AITA under-18 CS-7 National Ranking Championship tennis here on Monday.

Karnakata No.1 Ninaad Ravi went down to qualifier Anirudh Aditya of Tamil Nadu 2-6, 2-6 in the boys under-18 category while qualifier Soumya Ronde accounted for the top seed Meenakshi L 6-1, 6-1 in the girls under-18 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.