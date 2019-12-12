Sehwag brings out his witty best to wish Yuvraj on b'day

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday and wished poured in from the cricket fraternity for the southpaw as Virender Sehwag led the way with his unique tweet.

"A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi. When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi." the former India opener wrote on Twitter.

Also, the International Cricket Council (ICC) was not behind and tweeted a video of Yuvraj's six sixes off a over with a simple caption reading "Happy Birthday". Yuvraj had smashed England pacer Stuart Broad all over the park in Durban at the inaugural World T20I in 2007.

Meanwhile, Master Blaster also extended his wishes and posted a picture of him with the left-hander saying: "Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR', a very happy birthday! May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi." Another batting great VVS Laxman wrote: "Many more happy returns of the day dear Yuvi. May you continue to prosper, inspire and have lots of fun. #HappyBirthdayYuvi." Current India skipper and rum-machine Virat Kohli too, shared his thoughts and wrote on twitter: "Happy bday Paaji. God bless you." "Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want," Harbhajan Singh tweeted. "Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy," Suresh Raina tweeted. Yuvraj has represented India in 308 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests. He was one of the star performers for India at their successful 2007 World T20I and 2011 50-over World Cup campaigns. kk/rs