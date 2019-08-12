Sehwag expresses desire to become team selector

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former India batsman Virendra Sehwag on Monday expressed his desire to become a team selector.

On the micro-blogging site, Sehwag wrote: "Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector." (I want to become a selector.... Who will give me a chance?)



Soon after Sehwag tweeted, Twitterati started giving humorous replies to the 40-year-old.A user brought the topic of Conflict of Interest and wrote: "Sir BCCI will issue you conflict of interest notice! Rehene dijiye."Recently, former cricketer Rahul Dravid received a notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain regarding the Conflict of Interest. Earlier Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also received the Conflict of Interest notice.Some user backed Sehwag to become selector because of his 'clear mind & clear heart'."It would be great if a clear mind & clear heart like you would bless the @BCCI selection panel... #TheSelector," the user tweeted.Another user wrote: "If you become a selector, then Team India will get a new energy and direction. #theselector.""@BCCI should give chance to viru paaji as selector...," tweets another netizen supporting Sehwag.(ANI)