Sehwag thinks Jadeja yet to perform to his full potential

Ravindra Jadeja added 60 runs for the sixth wicket with KL Rahul in the first innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge. Jadeja scored 56 runs which was crucial for India taking a first innings lead of 95 runs over England.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has praised all-rounder Ravindra Jadejas batting but he thinks that the all-rounder is yet to perform to his full potential with the bat.

"Now, Jadeja is a main bowler, left-arm spinner for India, and his contribution with the bat. He has not yet realised his potential but is already magnificent," said Sehwag to Sony Sports Network.

He added, "I still remember when Ravindra Jadeja had come for the first time, I was the vice-captain that time, our mindset was to get a bowler who bats as well and gives a break to our main bowlers. He came with that thinking."

Sehwag also highlighted the importance of Jadeja in the current Indian Test batting order.

"Ravindra Jadeja is an important player of this team, especially when we talk about Test match cricket because firstly, he bowls 25-30 overs and secondly, he comes and bats at No.7 or No.8. When the main batsmen get out, he scores those crucial runs. He scored 56 runs in this Test match; they were crucial runs. Probably, because of his 56 runs only India got the lead and went ahead of England."

India play England in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday.

--IANS

Nr/bsk