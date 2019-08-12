Sehwag trolls himself, pays tribute to Aryabhatta

During India's tour of England in 2011, the visitors were whitewashed 0-4 in the Test series and in the third Test match in Birmingham, Sehwag, who did not play the first two matches, was dismissed for a duck in both the innings.

While Stuart Broad dismissed him in the first innings, James Anderson accounted for his wicket in the next one.

Recalling the incident, Sehwag tweeted: "On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta. If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do? If you have it figured, do that (sic)."

Overall, India were dismissed for 224 runs in the first innings while England went on to score a mammoth 710/7, thanks to Alastair Cook's knock of 294. Later, India were bowled out for 244 in the second innings and as a result, the hosts easily won the match by an innings and 242 runs. Sehwag, who had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2015, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India.